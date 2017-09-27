Objections to fore over housing plan

North Lanarkshire Council has received well over 200 objections to a proposed housing development in Westerwood.

Cala Management Ltd is planning to build 71 units, made up of 4/5 bedroom houses and flats, on the site of the former 12th hole of Westerwood Golf Club.

After complaints from neighbours about stray balls, the par five hole was shortened to a par three and then relocated altogether to nearer the Kelvin Valley, along with the 10th and 11th holes.

Since then the once pristine fairway and green have been allowed to turn into scrubland although it is still a popular spot for dog walkers.

Residents from the three existing housing estates which surround the site have been quick to voice their displeasure, with the council having received 234 objections to date and just one letter of support.

One objector said: “This site is listed on the local plan as open space for leisure or local amenities. Indeed, when the land was gifted for the golf course I’m sure it was stated that it should always remain so.

“In addition, the number of houses being planned is far too many. Part of the proposal is for 251 parking spaces which gives you an idea of the increased volume of traffic that will be experienced should this come to fruition.

“We also have the wildlife to think of. We regularly see boxes, bats and deer in the area, so what will happen to them if houses are built?

“Local amenities are already very stretched. It’s difficult to get registered for a dentist or doctor as it is and what about schooling? The primary schools in the area are already using portable buildings to cope with the numbers.

“This is an ill-conceived plan and I hope everyone makes their thoughts known to the council about it.”

Representations about the plan (ref: 17/01502/FUL) can be made until tomorrow (Thursday) by visiting eplanning or writing to the assistant business manager at Fleming House in Cumbernauld.