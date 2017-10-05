North Lanarkshire should have its say over plans for incinerator

Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell has backed demands for all councillors representing communities affected by the proposed Whitehill incinerator to be properly consulted.

Clean Power Properties Ltd applied to South Lanarkshire Council for planning permission to build a waste processing facility on the former Craighead School site in Hamilton.

It has now emerged North Lanarkshire Council was not consulted on the proposals, despite concerns about air pollution from residents in Motherwell, Wishaw, Bellshill and surrounding areas.

The Conservative Group are submitting a motion to the full council today (Thursday) which notes the council has not been included in the consultation process and that areas within North Lanarkshire will be directly affected by its emissions, considers North Lanarkshire residents should be made aware of this application and instructs the council to make representation to South Lanarkshire Council.

Mrs Mitchell, who has submitted an objection to the plans herself, said: “It would be utterly outrageous for residents in the affected communities within North Lanarkshire to be denied the chance to object simply because they live on the other side of a line on a map.

“I hope the motion raised by the North Lanarkshire’s Conservative councillors will now get all-party support when it is discussed at the full council meeting.”