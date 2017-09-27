New homes officially opened

A new council housing development has officially opened on the former Tannochside Primary School site.

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones visited Oakdene Avenue to unveil a plaque at the 16 cottage flats.

New tenant Violet Curtis said: “I was previously living in the flats across the road and watched as the site has developed into the fabulous new homes we see today.

“I was so excited when I found out I would be moving in. Not having to go up and down stairs everyday makes such a difference as I struggle with my mobility.

“I’m really grateful to the council for giving me such a lovely home. It’s like being on holiday and not needing to go home!”

All the new homes are energy efficient, boast dementia friendly design features, meet Housing for Varying Needs standards and are ‘Secured by Design’ accredited.

Provost Jones said: “It is always a privilege to see first-hand these fantastic housing developments and to hear from the tenants living in these lovely, modern, new homes.

“We’re proud of our new build homes and I’m confident we will continue to make significant progress in improving local communities across North Lanarkshire and the lives of our tenants.”

The development was delivered by Robertson Partnership Homes, with the Scottish Government contributing towards the costs.