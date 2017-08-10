New councillor ‘amazed’ by the variety of cases

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Agnes Magowan is ‘amazed’ at the variety of cases brought to her since being elected.

The former teacher joined North Lanarkshire Council in May and since then has been busy with all manner of tasks.

Councillor Magowan said: “I am amazed at the variety of cases I have dealt with since being elected on May 4.

“The people in Motherwell and Wishaw are the reason I stood for election and I’m very glad I have managed to make changes in the community.”

Councillor Magowan’s casebook includes: vandals removing slates Knowetop Primary’s roof, a request for a house move in Craigneuk, overgrown trees and shrubs cut down in Dalzell Drive and a tree removed from behind an electricity box in Gavin Street.

She also been meeting needs of children with autism and ADHD, supporting classroom assistants being redeployed and dealt with complaints about water ingress, potholes and resurfacing, dog fouling, insanitary waste, unemployment, traffic and parking.

Councillor Magowan has been working with Craigneuk, Muirhouse and Airbles community councils, Craigneuk Tenants and Residents Association, attended various council committees and held surgeries.

She said: “I’d like to praise the council for their speed and efficiency in dealing with a variety of cases and providing many training opportunities for this new councillor.

“I am enjoying my elected role and ready for new challenges from my constituents.”