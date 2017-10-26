MP warns: We will be cut in two

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows has condemned proposals from the Boundary Commission for Scotland, which would result in her constituency being wiped out.

The Government is considering proposals to reduce the number of Scottish MPs from 59 to 53.

The move would see the Motherwell and Wishaw constituency cease to exist and leave future MPs with much larger areas to cover, as well as more people to represent.

Motherwell would be split across two constituencies, Mid Lanarkshire and Lanarkshire North East.

Mid Lanarkshire would be made up of the Motherwell North and Murdostoun wards from North Lanarkshire and the Clydesdale South (part), Bothwell and Uddingston, Hamilton North and East, Hamilton West and Earnock, Hamilton South (part) and Larkhall wards from South Lanarkshire.

Lanarkshire North East would be made up of the Coatbridge South, Airdrie South, Bellshill, Mossend and Holytown, Motherwell West and Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig wards from North Lanarkshire.

Mrs Fellows said: “These plans fail to take into account community links, leaving them divided. Motherwell is virtually cut in half and separated from Wishaw and surrounding towns. This is simply not good enough.

“The Tories should abandon their disastrous plans to cut democratic representation in Scotland and instead focus on dealing with the undemocratic House of Lords which has more than 800 members.

“Theresa May is concerned about holding on to power more than anything else. She does not care about what effect this will have on people the length and breadth of Scotland.

“Instead of ‘jobs for the boys’, we need strong voices standing up for Scotland and our communities.”