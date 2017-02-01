MP wants your views on future of Motherwell post office

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows is urging the local community to make its voice heard on plans to close Motherwell’s main Post Office and franchise it into an existing business.

Mrs Fellows was in the Motherwell Shopping Centre talking to constituents as she launched a questionnaire to hear residents’ views on the proposal.

The Post Office is currently advertising to businesses to strike a deal to franchise the Brandon Parade branch which will then be followed by a six week consultation with residents.

Mrs Fellows has also met with officials from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Post Office to discuss the Post Office’s plans to close 37 of its Crown branches.

Mrs Fellows said: “I am completely opposed to these plans which are the result of Tory privatisation of our public assets.

“If the Post Office is moved this could result in poorer services and accessibility and we must do all we can to support our local businesses to protect jobs in the community.

“I consulted with people through social media about the plans. People were very much against them. After carrying out the questionnaire, it’s again clear that the Post Office is well used and a valuable asset to the community.

“I have met with the Post Office and CWU to see what can be done to protect the branch and jobs. I will be doing all I can in Parliament to hold the UK Government to account.

“The community must make their voice heard and rally against the plans.”

Mrs Fellows has previously signed an Early Day Motion in Westminster which condemns the closures and has tabled a debate in Parliament.

The questionnaire can be filled in here