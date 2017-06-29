MP’s anger at Tories continued pursuit of unlawful benefit cap

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows has condemned the UK Government’s persistence to pursue a ‘benefit cap’, despite being declared unlawful by the High Court.

The ‘benefit cap’ limits household welfare at £500 per week for a family (£26,000 per year) and £350 per week (£18,200 per year) for a single person with no children.

Following an action raised by four single mothers Mr Justice Collins ruled the policy unfairly penalised single parents as many were unable to work due to care needs, stating “real misery is being caused for no good purpose”.

Figures from the House of Commons Library show 60 households were affected by the cap in Motherwell and Wishaw in February 2017. In total £155 million is expected to be taken from families across the UK in 2017/18.

Despite the High Court’s decision, the Government stated it will appeal to get court approval for the cap.

Mrs Fellows said: “There is only one word for this policy and UK Government – barbaric!

“The cap would cause real damage to families locally and nationally driving them into poverty when there is nothing these families can do.

“Despite the High Court’s ruling, the UK Government will spend more of your money appealing the decision so that they can continue to hound people who need help the most.”