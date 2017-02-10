MP launches petition against Post Office closure

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows has launched a petition asking the UK Government to step in and stop plans to close and franchise 37 Crown Post Office branches.

The branch in Brandon Parade, Motherwell, is one of the 37 under threat, with Mrs Fellows currently awaiting a response from Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells over why it was chosen for franchising.

Among the questions in her letter, Mrs Fellows wishes to know how profitable the branch is; who the Post Office has spoken to about franchising the branch; and if they will work with the council to secure a future for the branch.

If Mrs Fellow’s petition reaches 10,000 signatures it will receive a response from the Government and at 100,000 signatures will be considered for debate in Parliament.

She said: “Jobs and services are on the line. As well as risking lower footfall in our town centres.

“Please share far and wide and let’s rally together to stop this shambolic proposal.”

To sign the petition click here