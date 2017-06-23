MP gets front bench role at Westminster

Airdrie and Shotts MP Neil Gray has been appointed to a front bench position by the SNP’s new Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

Mr Gray, previously SNP spokesman on Fair Work and Employment, has been asked to head up the Social Justice portfolio.

He also joins the SNP leadership team as lead spokesperson on a new Inclusive Growth policy team.

Mr Gray said: “I was delighted and a bit taken aback by Ian Blackford’s request. I was hoping to stay with Fair Work and Employment but being asked to take on Social Justice, a topic that I care deeply about, is an unbelievable honour.

“My constituents can rest assured though, that I will continue to put them first. They put their trust in me when I was re-elected and I will not let them down.

“I hope, through being a front bencher, I will be able to highlight issues that affect my constituents in a far more direct way during debates.”