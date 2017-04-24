Local MPs get the nod to stand for re-election

All four sitting MPs in the Times & Speaker circulation area have been chosen to stand in June’s snap General Election.

Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw), Phil Boswell (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill), Neil Gray (Airdrie and Shotts ) and Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East) will all defend their seats for the SNP on June 8.

Due to the short timescale involved the SNP’s national executive choose all its candidates rather than sending it back for the branches to vote on, with all 54 of its sitting MPs from the 2015 election endorsed as candidates.

The other parties have all confirmed they will announce their candidates in the near future.