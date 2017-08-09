Liber8 to close down Viewpark facility

The Liber8 Health and Leisure Centre in Viewpark is set to close its doors at the end of this month.

The Burnhead Street facility was taken over by Blantyre-based charity from Viewpark Sport and Fitness Club in 2011.

Home to Viewpark Boxing Club the building also contains a gymnasium, computer and gaming facilities, dance studio, saunas, changing facilities and rooms for hire.

Back in March Liber8 put a message on its Facebook page saying despite rumours it had no announcements to make with regards to the centre.

At the time it is there they had lined up a preferred bidder to take over, but this has since fallen through and if a new organisation isn’t found by August 31 the Speaker understands the doors will be locked.

Thorniewood councillors Steven Bonnar and Bob Burrows are both determined to save the centre.

Councillor Bonnar is particularly keen to ensure the boxing club does not become homeless.

He said: “This building was formed for the boxing club and I want to ensure it has a future as all the hard work that has been put in is now starting to bear fruit with the likes of Michael McGurk winning championship gold.

“It is only going to get bigger and better and I want to work with Liber8 and every other interested party to make sure we come to the right solution for the community.”

Councillor Burrows added: “This is not as easy situation to solve, but I will be talking to officials at the council to see what help they can provide to give a satisfactory resolution.

“We need to ensure this local facility has a secure future and to do that everyone needs to work together.”

Liber8 did not respond when the Speaker asked for comment.