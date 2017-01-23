Labour team kicks off election campaign

Labour candidates were out in force in Motherwell as they gear up for May’s council elections.

The party is fielding some fresh faces across North Lanarkshire, including NHS worker Kenneth Duffy in Motherwell South East & Ravenscraig and researcher Olivia Carson in Motherwell North.

Bob Burrows and Hugh Gaffney

It’s aiming to withstand the SNP challenge and hold on to power at the Civic Centre.

Paul Kelly, current depute leader of the council and candidate for Motherwell West, said: “For the Labour Party in Motherwell, the campaign starts now. We’ve got a great mix of both new and existing talent who have hit the ground running.

“We’re not taking anything for granted and will continue to work tirelessly for the benefit of Motherwell and its people.”

Meanwhile, Labour candidates for Thorniewood ward have been unveiled.

Current councillor Bob Burrows has again been chosen by the party to represent the people of Birkenshaw, Viewpark and Tannochside. The Fallside area, which was part of the Thorniewood ward, is moving to Bellshill ward.

Councillor Burrows said: “During my 14 years I have seen and helped thousands of people and if elected will continue with that responsible attitude.

“In addition, I have a senior position as convener of finance and gave up my full time employment nearly seven years ago to concentrate on these important roles.”

The other Labour candidate in Thorniewood is Hugh Gaffney, a familiar face in the area who for the last 25 years has been delivering parcels for Royal Mail Parcelforce.

Mr Gaffney has strong links with the trade union movement and is currently the Scottish political officer for the Communications Workers Union, as well as North Lanarkshire Trade Union Council secretary.

He said: “I have gained extensive knowledge over many years with local and national issues and believe I can utilise these skills to provide an excellent council service within the Thorniewood ward.”