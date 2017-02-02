Labour defiant as it launches election campaign

North Lanarkshire Labour has launched its campaign for this year’s local elections.

Sitting councillors, new candidates and Labour activists convened at the new £30 million Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernald to discuss the priorities for May, with the party already having selected its candidates.

Labour has been the ruling group on North Lanarkshire Council since the authority’s inception in 1996, but has lost its comfortable majority due to a series of defections by councillors over the last year.

Last month 10 former Labour councillors formed the Independents Alliance group on the council and Labour is now operating as a minority administration.

The party also faces a strong challenge from the SNP which aims to take control of North Lanarkshire in May.

However, council leader Jim Logue said: “We are thrilled to kick off our campaign with a fantastic set of candidates and activists. Their enthusiasm, local knowledge and experience stands us in good stead to win in May.

“Our focus will be on fighting for our local communities against a backdrop of difficult times for those in local government, with £34m of cuts from the SNP Government and continued austerity from the Tories at Westminster.

“Nevertheless, we will continue to deliver for North Lanarkshire and are looking forward to making our case over the next few months.”