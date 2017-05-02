Labour candidates for General Election

Labour has announced its candidates for next month’s snap General Election with a 50:50 gender split across Scotland.

The Times & Speaker circulation area covers four seats and the candidates for these are: Angela Feeney (Motherwell and Wishaw), Hugh Gaffney (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill), Helen McFarlane (Airdrie and Shotts) and Andrew Hilland (Lanark and Hamilton East).

The votes will be cast on Thursday, June 8.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: “Every single candidate selected for the General Election will be a champion for their local constituency.”