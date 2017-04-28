Julie is first to RISE in council election

Julie Fleming will be the first ever RISE candidate in a local election when she stands in the Motherwell West ward next month.

She believes there is a need for real socialist representation within North Lanarkshire Council to fight recent and future cuts.

She also wants to stop the influence of powerful arms-length organisations such as CultureNL.

Julie said: “I will fight for a no cuts budget and to reverse those already carried out, while defending council jobs and battling to end private contracts.

“Our group are also calling for the details from the investigation into alleged corruption at the council to be made public.

“Finally I will campaign to regain power from unelected boards and give it back to those chosen to represent the local people.”