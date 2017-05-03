John believes he could do a better job as a councillor

Community activist John Devlin believes he could do a better job representing the Bellshill ward at North Lanarkshire Council than those who have held the position before.

As a result the Bellshill Community Council member has decided to stand in the local election tomorrow (Thursday) as an independent.

Mr Devlin is a regular contributor to the Times & Speaker and along with former Labour councillor Joe Gorman has brought to the public’s attention many issues in the town over the years including New Brandon Park and the John Street Surgery.

He said: “My decision to stand for election comes from my very real frustration at having spent many years trying to stand up for my community in the face of the complete failure of sitting councillors to full represent and act on the views and concerns of those who elected them.

“As a long-time community activist who has always lived in Bellshill I believe I have proved that I have the interest of my community at heart and given the chance I can do even more to represent those interests by being elected as a local councillor.”

Also standing in the Bellshill ward are: William Brown (UKIP), Colin Cameron (Conservative), Angela Campbell and Harry Curran (both Labour), and Jordan Linden and Marina Lyle (both SNP).