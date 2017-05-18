Five parties confirm their candidates for General Election

Five parties have now confirmed who’ll stand in the General Election in the Times & Speaker circulation area.

The Conservative, Liberal Democrat and UKIP candidates on June 8 along with the those previously announced by Labour and the SNP are —

Motherwell & Wishaw: Yvonne Finlayson (LD), Marion Fellows (SNP), Neil Wilson (UKIP), Meghan Gallacher (Con), Angela Feeney (Lab).

Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill: Hugh Gaffney (Labour), Phil Boswell (SNP), Robyn Halbert (Con), David Bennie (LD).

Airdrie & Shotts: Neil Gray (SNP), Helen McFarlane (Lab), Ewan McRobert (LD), Jennifer Donnellan (Con).

Lanark & Hamilton East: Poppy Corbett (Con), Donald Mackay (UKIP), Andrew Hilland (Lab), Colin Robb (LD), Angela Crawley (SNP).