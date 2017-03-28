Event brings funders and the community together

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows hosted a funding information event in conjunction with the Lanarkshire Big Lottery Team.

The event brought together funding organisations from a wide range of community areas including SportScotland, Children In Need, Tesco Bags of Help, The Robertson Trust and the Big Lottery itself.

The event was held in the Dalziel Building, Motherwell, where these organisations provided information and funding support to over 85 organisations and 150 individuals.

Mrs Fellows said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to welcome the community in to the Craig Suite of the Dalziel Building where my office is based.

“The chance of meeting so many community organisations and individuals who work each day to make a difference to the lives of the people of Motherwell and Wishaw. It was a great privilege to meet so many wonderful people.

“The event was a great success with over 85 organisations and 150 people being welcomed through the doors and accessing information from the fantastic funders who were so generous with their time.

“I am pleased that those who attended found the event so useful and I have committed to ensuring that my office follows up with those in attendance to share additional information.

“The important outcome of the event, for me, is that our community feels that they have my support and are encouraged to continue doing the absolutely incredible work that each and every one of them do.

“I know that Motherwell and Wishaw has a huge heart and this event just reminded me of how huge that heart is!”

Meanwhile, Mrs Fellows has taken the concerns of single parents to the Backbench Business Committee to secure a debate on the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) which will take place on April 18.

She said: “The CMS is not performing its function and is failing parents and children across the UK.

“Proper action is not being taken to ensure maintenance is paid in full and on time to parents with care, allowing non-resident parents to renege on their responsibilities.

“The Government must take action now to protect one of society’s most vulnerable groups.”