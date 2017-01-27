Demand for banking debate as Bellshill branches set to close

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows has demanded a debate into the state of the UK banking sector.

This follows the announcement Airdrie Savings Bank (ASB), which has a branch in Bellshill, is to close, while Clydesdale Bank also plans to shut its branch in the town.

ASB claimed it couldn’t meet the regulations of the banking sector implemented following the 2008 crash, while Clydesdale Bank blamed people using online services.

Mrs Fellows, whose constituency takes in part of Bellshill, raised the matter with Leader of the House David Lidington in Parliament.

She said: “The ASB has served the community for 180 years and will be a great loss to the area and the sector.

“Gambling bankers have indirectly caused this closure due to the tightening of regulations after the 2008 crisis.

“The closure of the Clydesdale Bank in Bellshill will also affect the community as many people still use and need face-to-face banking.

“While fat cat bankers in London take home bonuses and gamble with our economy and futures, our local businesses and branches are closing costing jobs.

“May we have a debate in Government time to discuss the state of UK banking?”

Mr Lidington sympathised with Mrs Fellows, but didn’t give any encouragement a debate would take place.

He said: “Although I understand the concerns of Mrs Fellows and her constituents, the most important thing is their savings are protected and that a banking service that is accessible remains in being.”