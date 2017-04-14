Counter-protest to far right march in Wishaw

Unite Against Fascism (UAF) Scotland is holding a counter-protest in Wishaw tomorrow (Saturday) after the Scottish Defence League (SDL) threatened to March in the town.

This comes after Wishaw became the latest town in North Lanarkshire to house Syrian refugees, with 24 arriving last month.

UAF Scotland’s spokesman John McFadden said: “Scotland’s communities have always provided magnificent support to refugees, recognising that they are fleeing war, persecution and oppression. Wishaw stands tall in embracing this welcome.

“It is appalling that the hate filled, sieg heil saluting fascists of the SDL are threatening to impose themselves on the people of Wishaw in a brazen attempt to intimidate refugees and whip up racial hatred.

“We encourage anti-fascists to demonstrate their support for refugees and our vibrant and diverse communities.

“The tiny minority of wandering fascists must be left in no doubt that their vile views shall never be tolerated or go unchallenged.”

The counter-protestors will gather at Wishaw station at 12.30pm, an hour before the SDL are due to muster there.