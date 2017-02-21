Council deal could create 100,000 jobs

North Lanarkshire is one of eight Scottish councils which jointly launched a new initiative to boost jobs, skills and inclusive growth.

The authorities across the Glasgow City Region have struck an agreement to pursue a common economic strategy until 2035.

Jim Logue

The goals of the project include 100,000 extra jobs, 6500 new business and improvements in qualifications, training and skills.

The plans also include bringing thousands of acres of vacant and derelict land into use to support the building of 110,000 new homes across the region.

The plan was formally approved at an event in the Lighthouse, Scotland’s centre for design and architecture, in Glasgow last week.

North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue said: “The Glasgow City Region is already the powerhouse of the Scottish economy – but, as council leaders, we are absolutely united in our determination to aim higher on jobs, skills and growth that benefits every community.

“This strategy and action plan represents a step-change in our approach.

“We are collaborating more closely than ever before and want to extend that strong, open partnership to the Scottish and UK Governments, the business community and other agencies, such our colleges and universities.

“Only by working together will be build a more resilient and dynamic city region that delivers homes and jobs for a skilled workforce and prosperity for all its people.”

Keith Brown, Scottish Economy secretary added: I welcome the publication of the Glasgow City Region Economic Strategy and Action Plan. It is encouraging to see city region partners working in collaboration with each other and government to achieve positive regional and national economic outcomes.

“The Scottish Government is investing £500 million over the lifespan of the deal and we are fully committed to working closely with city region partners to maximise the opportunities created through the Glasgow City Region Deal.”

UK Minister for Scotland Andrew Dunlop said: “The Glasgow City Deal is an ambitious plan to maximise the economic potential of the region, boosting the economy and creating jobs.

“We are please that every city in Scotland is on course to have their own UK City Deal. They are a great example of the UK Government working collaboratively with partners to deliver real change.”

The full plan can be downloaded here