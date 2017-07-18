Council carrying out tower block surveys

Structural surveys will be carried out on council tower blocks in North Lanarkshire over the coming weeks and months.

The council had already started a programme of structural surveys to check the condition of the buildings and cladding systems, but this programme has now been accelerated with work getting underway on towers in Motherwell and Airdrie, from Monday, July 24.

The survey will be carried out in stages with the initial phase involving removal of some panels by specialist contractors to allow inspections to be carried out.

The programme will cover all council owned tower blocks in North Lanarkshire and will also include some internal surveys.

The surveys will check to see that the buildings are in good structural order and that there has been no deterioration to the cladding systems.

It is anticipated the project will be completed by early October.

Robert Steenson, assistant chief executive, said: “We will write to tenants to inform them about the planned work and continue to meet with tenants groups to update them regarding the survey work and provide general information and fire safety advice.

“There will be minimum disruption to residents and their properties during the survey work and we expect the initial phase of work to be completed within a few weeks.

“Once the exterior surveys have been completed we will then carry out internal structural surveys, before full structural surveys take place on all blocks from the end of September.

“It is important to stress that none of the cladding systems on tower blocks is the same as the type used at Grenfell tower and our insulation material is made of mineral wool which is non-combustible.”

North Lanarkshire Council and Scottish Fire and Rescue Services have developed robust safety procedures to minimise fire risks in towers.

Any resident wishing further information should contact their local housing office.