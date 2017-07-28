Council aims to end bullying of LGBT students

Have your say

A Bellshill councillor has asked how young people who may be bullied due to sexual orientation or gender identity are supported.

In his first Standing Order question Councillor Jordan Linden was seeking assurances from North Lanarkshire Council there is zero tolerance towards homophobia and transphobia.

He said: “What action has been undertaken by the council in relation to its support for moves to end homophobic and transphobic bullying and ensuring all pupils and students across the authority have the opportunity to study in an environment which is inclusive, tolerant and supportive?”

Education, Youth and Communities convener Frank McNally confirmed various programmes are ongoing.

Councillor McNally said: “North Lanarkshire Council as a whole is proactive in reducing homophobic and transphobic bullying and harassment in our communities and workplaces

“The council, education service and some individual schools are Stonewall Scotland Champions allowing access to staff resources and training which has a proactive approach and promotes positive behaviour.

“Our schools anti-bullying policy has undergone a radical review and included an audit of all individual anti-bullying school policies to ensure compliance.

“We seconded an education support officer to develop work specifically around LGBT inclusion, while schools are encouraged to participate in a range of opportunities including LGBT History Month.”