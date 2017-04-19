Colin decides to stop moaning and help his community

Uddingston and Bothwell candidate Colin Robb has decided to stop moaning and try to help his community by entering politics for the first time.

Colin (37), a manager at British Gas in Uddingston, where he has worked for 17 years, has a degree and a postgraduate diploma under his belt.

But he felt the only one way to improve things in his local area was by standing as a Liberal Democrat for South Lanarkshire Council in the May 4 election.

The former Muiredge Primary and Uddingston Grammar pupil said: “Standing in the election is just something I felt I had to do.

“I’ve become so disillusioned with the status quo that I had to take some positive action.

“Uddingston and Bothwell are great places to live and I’m proud to be a part of that.

“There are plenty of people within the community who care about their surroundings and get things done. They are an inspiration to others.

“But the area is often overlooked when it comes to facilities and I want to change that.”

The former Territorial Army private is incensed by the lack of proper policing, poor public transport and dwindling facilities to cope with the many new housing developments in the area.

He said: “I was fed up moaning about things and decided enough was enough. I’d done enough talking.

“It’s abundantly clear very little money is put back into Uddingston and Bothwell.

“There are so many things that just quietly slip by because the area is left to fend for itself. It cannot go on.

“That’s why I felt it was my turn to do something. I want to be a local voice for local people.”

Also standing in Uddingston and Bothwell, which returns three councillors, are: Maureen Devlin (Labour), Jim McGuigan and Phil Sykes (both SNP), Kenny McCreary (Conservative) and James Ferguson (Green).