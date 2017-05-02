Candidates sign union pledge

Trade Unions in North Lanarkshire have set out heir priorities for this week’s council elections.

The Union Manifesto Pledge, challenges candidates to publicly pledge to protect jobs and services, invest in the future of communities, work to end child poverty and rule out privatisation of council services.

Joint Trade Unions chairwoman Marie Quigley said: “We know that as representatives of our local area, candidates care about the services the council is able to provide the residents it serves.

“The Union Manifesto Pledge gives them a chance to promise workers and the community at large that they will deliver on the things that the workforce knows are important.”

Leaders from the three local government trade unions, GMB, Unite and Unison, are working together to campaign on the issues that are important to the people who deliver council services and the people they deliver those services for.

Marie explained: “As trade unions representing different sections of the workforce we have come together to campaign for change that we hope will improve the service we collectively provide.

“ We believe that these pledges are achievable and are asking candidates to sign up to them.

“So far the response has been very positive.”

The five key pledges are:

Protect jobs in North Lanarkshire — commit to no compulsorily redundancies for council workers and to being an employer that treats its people with dignity and respect.

Protect the public services North Lanarkshire Council provide — commit to no privatisation of public services and maintain service levels to the residents we serve.

Protect the terms and conditions of North Lanarkshire Council workers — commit to no cuts to terms and conditions of council workers and to think imaginatively about achieving budget cuts elsewhere.

Protect and invest in the future of North Lanarkshire — commit to tackling child poverty in North Lanarkshire, investing in our children’s future through their early years education and support for early years workers.

Protect our local economy — commit to investing for economic growth that will bring good quality jobs to North Lanarkshire.