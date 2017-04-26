Candidate slams council management numbers

A candidate standing in the forthcoming council elections has criticised the number of management posts in the North Lanarkshire authority.

Ian Kelly, himself a long time council worker, is bidding for election as an independent in Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig.

Mr Kelly, chair of Muirhouse and Flemington Community Group, has pledged not to get involved in party politics if elected and to vote on each issue on its merits.

He said: “I would defend our front line services whose numbers are being cut due to the austerity budgets from the council.

“We now have a higher percentage of managers to workers than ever before although this does not necessarily see jobs getting done any better.

“I have worked for the council for more than 30 years and know it is better to make changes from the inside for the benefit of the local people.”