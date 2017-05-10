Cameron cooks up a cracker in the local elections

Cleland teenager Cameron McManus has become the youngest councillor ever elected to North Lanarkshire Council.

The 19-year-old former Coltness High pupil joined the SNP at the age of 16 and was SNP Youth’s equalities officer for Central Scotland, now he has been elected to represent Murdostoun, covering Cleland and Newmains.

Ashley Baird (centre) of the Conservatives is flanked by the winning candidates in Motherwell North (l-r) Pat O'Rourke and Olivia Carson (both Labour) and Shahid Farooq (both SNP)

Councillor McManus is putting his career as a chef on hold to concentrate on politics.

He said: “My heart was beating like a drum while I was on stage waiting to find out if I had been elected.

“I was a full-time chef, having been qualified for nearly three years, but I intend to focus on the council and see how it goes.”

Councillor McManus believes young people have been ignored for too long and he is the man to speak up for them.

Agnes Magowan beams as the SNP took two seats in Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig for the first time

He said: “There has been no one to stand up for people of my age, but I will give them their voice.

“I would like to see investment in the Murdostoun schools as they are looking a bit run down.”

There was perhaps no prouder person at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility than Councillor McManus’s mum, Nicky, as the self-confessed “politics geek” watched her son elected.

She said: “I’ve always told him to pursue his dreams and ambitions because he has a lot to offer.

Jordan Linden puts his arm round Marina Lyle as replaces her as the SNP councillor for Bellshill

“I am just so proud he has been elected as he has worked hard to get his face out there. Of course I’m a wee bit biased, but I don’t believe there is a better person to make Murdostoun’s voice heard than Cameron.

“He sees the fight that has to happen in Murdostoun due to the cutbacks and I’ll be behind him every step of the way.”

Jordan Linden (21) served on the Scottish Youth Parliament and has now been elected as a councillor for Bellshill, replacing SNP colleague Marina Lyle who lost her seat.

Councillor Linden said: “Marina is an inspirational young woman and I am aware of the responsibility I have to continue in those footsteps. I’m looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Speaking up for your community isn’t just for the young as former teacher Agnes Magowan and former midwife Ann Weir are now in frontline politics as SNP councillors following their retirals.

Councillor Weir, who was elected for Motherwell North, said: “I retired four years ago and now I’m working again, but I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my life.

“I took a lot of persuading just to stand, but now I’m here I will ensure Motherwell North gets the honesty it needs.”

Councillor Magowan, who was elected in Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig, said: “I’m delighted, I can’t wait to start working for Motherwell because I’ve lived here all my life and I love the people.

“When I retired six years ago I thought I would be relaxing, but my interest in politics has grown. While I can’t promise miracles I will do my best for this area.”