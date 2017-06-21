Applications for housing on shelved Ravenscraig school site

A site at Ravenscraig that North Lanarkshire Council earmarked to build a secondary school on is now set to become a housing estate.

Back in 2014 the council proposed to merge Our Lady’s High in Motherwell and Taylor High in New Stevenston and construct a new £36m campus at Cleekhimin.

However, following protests from parents the council shelved the idea.

Now Taylor Wimpey Scotland has submitted a planning application to build 106 three-five bedroomed houses on the site, which can be found to the west of Prospect Hill Road.

BDW Trading Limited, a subsidiary of Barratt Developments, is also looking for planning permission to build 97 two-four bedroomed homes.

The site was previously occupied by the South Calder Lagoon Dredgings with historical landfill to the north of it, adjacent to Merry Street.

It was designated for housing in the Ravenscraig Masterplan with the site being remediated and prepared for development over ten years ago.