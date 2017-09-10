Police urge Celts fans to follow the rules at St Germain clash

Police are urging supporters at Tuesday’s Champions League qualifier between Celtic and Paris St Germain to plan travel and obey security rules.

Around 58,000 people will be at Celtic Park on Tuesday evening’s 7.45pm kick-off, so the key advice is to get there early.

Superintendent Mark Hargreaves, match commander, said: “We have a full policing plan in place to ensure that supporters get to and from the stadium safely.

“We are well versed in policing these types of events.

“The overall policing plan will include additional security measures in and around the stadium, such as road closures.

“Please be patient as it might take a little more time than usual to get through the turnstiles.”

Armed police will be present, as has now become routine at major fixtures - but there’s no particular threat and it’s a standard precaution as at Ibrox and Hampden.

Superintendent Hargreaves added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to remind those attending to be aware of restrictions on what you can bring into the stadium.

“Additionally, anyone intent in causing disorder or hate crime can be expect to be arrested by police.”

Offences include using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or displaying written material likely to stir up hate crimes.

The standard ban on flares, fireworks, pellets etc also applies, along with the ban on alcohol - both in the arena and the surrounding area.

It’s an offence, too, for anyone to be drunk in the stadium or surrounding area, or to tryto gain entry while drunk.

Fans are also warned they cannot be in possession of alcohol or be drunk aboard a coach or mini-bus taking them to the match.

The driver, keeper, employee or person hiring the vehicle on which alcohol is carried would also be committing an offence – and police checks will be carried out to make sure the rules are being followed.

Supporters are also being told to ensure match tickets are for seating on the relevant side, and anyone in the wrong seat may be removed.