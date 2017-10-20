Police seek public’s help to find missing man

Police are asking for help in their bid to trace a 44-year-old man who has been missing from Hamilton since Tuesday.

Stuart Hutchison was last seen on Gilmour Drive, Hamilton at around 9pm when he left in his car, a grey Vauxhall Astra, and as he has not been seen since his family reported him missing on Thursday.

Stuart is 5ft 8 ins and heavy built, and has short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a purple fleece, navy cargo style trousers and blue work boots.

Inspector Stevie Prevot, from Hamilton Police Station said: “Stuart has never been reported missing before and it is out of character for him to not be in touch for this length of time.

“His family is understandably worried and just want to know he is okay.

“It is understood he has friends in Hamilton and Strathaven, and has previously spent time in Cambuslang.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen Stuart or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us so we can ensure he is safe and well.

“I would also appeal to Stuart to get in contact with us, or with family and friends.”

Anyone with information should contact officers at Hamilton Police Station on 101.