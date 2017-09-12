Police attend house after man (89) injured

Emergency services rushed to a house in Motherwell after an elderly man was found injured.

The alarm was raised when passers by saw the 89-year-old covered in blood and distressed inside the front door of his home in Hamilton Road about 9pm on Sunday.

It’s thought the door had to be forced to gain entry.

The pensioner was taken to Wishaw General Hospital. It emerged he had fallen and cut himself.

It’s understood he was detained in hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

There was a significant police presence at the house and an area was taped off while inquiries were carried out, but a police spokesman stressed: “No crime has taken place.”