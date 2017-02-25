Police appeal for witnesses to fatal road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash which may have looked “minor” at the time – but which led to a woman’s death.

A 69-year-old woman passenger in the rear seat of one of the cars involved was taken to Wishaw General Hospital, where she tragically died on February 21.

The crash happened at 1.40pm on Friday, January 27, at the roundabout on the A721 Glasgow Road near its junction with Netherton Street, Wishaw.

A westbound Nissan Micra collided with the rear of a stationary green and white single-decker bus

The 49-year-old male driver of the Micra was not injured, but his womanh passenger suffered serious and ultimately fatal injuries.

Neither the driver of the bus not any passengers on it were injured.

Sergeant Stewart Dyer at Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: ”At the time, the crash may have seemed minor and people might have thought there was no need to speak to police, however, now that the lady has died, we need to speak to anyone who was either on the bus at the time or who may have seen the crash happen.

“Anyone with information can contact the Road Policing Unit at Motherwell via 101.”

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.