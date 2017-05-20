Pikachu and chums head for M&D’s

Pokémon fans searching for that elusive Pikachu card will be making a beeline for a special swap-shop event at M&D’s theme park next weekend.

It’s reckoned an ideal opportunity for fans of the massively popular cult game to track down cards they desperately want to add to their collections.

There will be swap shop stations around the park, but fans can also look out for three special Pokémon Go Pokestops which are hidden within M&D’s.

A host of Pokémon merchandise for avid fans looking to extend their collection will also be available.

Matthew Taylor, managing director of M&D’s Theme Park, said: “Pokémon fanatics will have the chance to catch them all at our first swap shop event.

“This is a great opportunity to meet fellow card collectors and search for the Pokestops that can be found in the park.

“The theme park is all about fun and we think our Pokémon fans will enjoy the weekend sharing their passion with fellow enthusiasts and adding to their collection.”

The event will take place from noon to 5pm on the weekend of May 27 and 28.

For more information about M&D’s Pokémon Swap Shop, call 01698 333 777 or visit www.scotlandsthemepark.com.