Pensioner Robert passes away

A pensioner whose diligent carers inspired a community fun day has passed away.

Robert Goodwin (76) was diagnosed with terminal cancer during a visit to his daughter Annemarie Paterson’s home in Birkenshaw in the summer.

Glasgow-born Robert, a widower, lived in Birmingham, but was a familiar face to many in this area.

In his final weeks he was cared for at Annemarie’s home and she, together with relatives and friends, organised an event at Birkenshaw Sports Barn which raised £661 for Macmillan Cancer Support.