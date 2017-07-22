Parade to cause traffic delays in Airdrie

Have your say

Drivers aiming to travel through Airdrie this morning are advised to allow extra time for their journey because of an Irish republican parade.

Marchers assembled on Kirkness Street before setting off at 10.30am towards Monklands Hospital before heading east into the town centre.

The march will then return to Kirkness Street where the parade will disperse.

Police have urged motorists to drive safely, allowing for those walking on the road as part of the parade.