Panto star proposes on stage

Motherwell panto star Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith went off script as he proposed to his girlfriend Laura McLucas on stage.

At the end of the performance on Friday, December 30, the actor, who plays Smee in this year’s production of Peter Pan, told the audience he had a few extra words to say.

After thanking all the staff and crew, he told the 400 strong audience that he had been performing at the theatre for eight years in panto and had met many friends along the way.

He highlighted Laura, who was previously a member of staff at the theatre, and told the audience that she was actually sitting in the auditorium with them.

With that, he made his way from the stage and plucked Laura from her seat and brought her to join him on the stage.

Laura’s family were also in the audience and — along with Ian’s fellow actors on stage — were all unaware of what was about to happen.

He spoke some very kind and loving words to Laura and after a few seconds, got down on one knee and asked Laura to marry him, which she happily accepted.

Ian had been arranging this moment for a number of months and, with his family hailing from Aberdeen originally, he had even arranged for them to be sneaked into the theatre to witness the special moment.

Aside from a close friend in the cast and a few of the staff who had to be part of the arrangements, no one knew that he was going to propose.

He quipped to the audience: “Try getting through a show with THAT at the back of your mind!”

Both Ian and Laura are now resident in Motherwell and Peter Pan runs at Motherwell Theatre until Sunday.