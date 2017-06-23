One hurt in blaze at depot

One person needed treatment for burns after a fire at a transport depot in Bothwell late last night.

Six fire appliances rushed to the RT Keedwell yard in Fallside Road shortly after 10.30.

A huge plume of dark smoke could be seen for miles around and a crowd gathered to watch firefighters tackle the intense blaze.

It’s understood the fire broke out in a stack of pallets. Fortunately, the flames were confined to the yard and the fire didn’t spread to Keedwell buildings or neighbouring premises in the small industrial estate.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted to reports of a fire at an industrial site in Bothwell. Six appliances attended and crews extinguished the fire using high-power hoses.

“One casualty was transferred into the care of paramedics after suffering slight burns. Firefighters ensured the area was safe before leaving the scene.”