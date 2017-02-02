Young designers hope to fashion a victory on Glasgow catwalk

A group of Brannock High pupils are asking the public to help increase their chances of winning the grand final of a national fashion show.

Junk Kouture encourages young designers in secondary education to create striking couture designs and impressive works of wearable art from materials that would normally find its way into the bin.

Foregone Fairytale Reminiscence by Rebecca Anderson, Sophie McCrory, Lucy Brown is one of 82 designs which will appear on the SEC Armadillo catwalk on Thursday, February 9.

In addition to the public vote which makes up 10 per cent of their final score all the finalists will be looking to impress the judging panel made up of X Factor judge Louis Walsh, singer Una Healy, designer Rhys Ellis and model Kate Brill.

Lucy Brown said: “This is the first year that Brannock High has participated in the event, our art teacher Miss Reilly told us about the competition and we wanted to join in.

“We wanted to make a dress that looked like something out of a fairytale and create a character, not just a dress.

“We thought of materials to use and we went with the idea of using book pages, each cone on the dress was individually wrapped and glued then we stuck them together.

“Now we are hoping we can get enough support to be on the catwalk at the Armadillo by the time the voting closes on Friday.”

Foregone Fairytale Remininscence is one of five entries from Brannock High with the others being Celebration Creation by Lucy Skirka, Ellyce Sneddon and Chloe Barroclough; Frozen Beauty by Megan Tannihill and Taylor Dykes; Cinderella at the Ball by Tia Pollock and Elise McCallum; and Over The Rainbow by Molly Lees.

Cardinal Newman High and Our Lady’s High also have entries courtesy of The Mad Hatter by Jenna Moss and Sanduni Malnaidelage of Cardinal Newman High; and The Flying Scots Girl by Angela Sewell, Maia Winton and Natalie Marshall respectively.

To cast your vote click here, voting closes at midnight tomorrow (Friday).

Tickets for the final, which includes performances from X Factor runners-up Reggie ‘n’ Bollie and Irish singer songwriter Brendan Murray, are available from ticketmaster