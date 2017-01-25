Top ref gets help to focus on big game

Willie Collum will have no excuse for taking his eye off the ball when he referees Motherwell’s league clash with Rangers on Saturday.

The Motherwell whistler joined staff at the Specsavers store in Brandon Parade South ahead of the big game at Fir Park.

Store director Ian Moss said: ‘The town is really excited about Motherwell’s game against Rangers and we’re delighted that Willie stopped by to visit us in his capacity as a referee before the match.

“Specsavers is proud to support Scottish referees and our partnership with the SFA goes far beyond just a logo on a shirt.

“We’re committed to helping to provide grassroots training for potential referees, inspiring respect for match officials and making sure their eyes are in top condition.”