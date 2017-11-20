Taking action for children

The Motherwell branch of the Nationwide Building Society are collecting Christmas gifts in aid of Action for Children (Motherwell).

Run by North Lanarkshire Young Carers Service the organisation supports young people aged 8-18.

Action for Children, based in the Town Hall Business Centre, raises awareness, identifies and provides direct support to children and young people who look after or help to look after someone in their family who is unwell or disabled, including children caring for parents who have mental health or substance misuse problems.

Direct support includes: young carers needs assessment; personal support, advice and guidance;

individual and group support; trips and activities during school holidays; help to access specialist services;

and help to access universal services such as leisure and youth services.

The Christmas appeal was the brainchild of Nationwide staff members Shirley Hogg and Lorna Burns.

Shirley said: “We want to be able to bring a smile to these young carers at Christmas time.”

Suggested donations that can be handed into the Muir Street branch include: perfume/deodorant/make up sets, pens/pencils/books, colouring/paper/craft items, gloves/hats/scarfs, pyjamas/socks/T-shirts/slippers, games/dominoes/playing cards, earphones, wallets/purses, hair accessories, footballs, and biscuits/sweets.