Respect for a fallen brother

Members of Pride of Milnwood Loyal Orange Lodge 186 and other local lodges gathered at the graveside of Private William Peter Campbell 100 years since his death.

William was a member of LOL 186 and enlisted with the Cameron Highlanders in 1915, before getting wounded in action at Poziers Wood during the Battle of the Somme and transferred to home establishment.

For William was William Beardmore & Company in Mossend, but was killed in a tragic accident at the steelworks on October 1, 1917.

He was awarded the 1914-16 Star, the British War Medal and the Victory Medal for his efforts in serving the country during the Great War.