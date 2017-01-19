Public offered chance to buy police offices

The former police offices in Viewpark and Newarthill have been put up for sale by Police Scotland.

A total of seven Lanarkshire properties are available through the organisation’s estates department with prices ranging from £40,000 for Newmains to £150,000 for Strathaven.

The Viewpark office in Old Edinburgh Road, which is described as a modern single storey building, closed in 2014 and is listed for offers over £100,000.

The Newarthill office in Shaftesbury Crescent closed in 2012, it is part of a two storey building and is listed for offers over £90,000.

Community policing services in both Viewpark and Newarthill are currently delivered from Bellshill police office.

Chief Superintendent Roddy Irvine said: “These properties have not been used for operational policing for some time and community policing services are delivered from other police stations.

“By having buildings in the correct locations, we are able to enhance and support the delivery of local policing through greater visibility and accessibility.

“By making the best use of the property we retain, we will be more efficient and make better use of public funds that can be reinvested into frontline policing.”

The other three Lanarkshire offices up for sale are in Forth, Muirhead and Stonehouse, to see all the adverts visit www.police.scotland.uk.