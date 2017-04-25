New York shows love for Scots

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson represented the Scottish Parliament at Tartan Week events across the USA and Canada.

Ms Adamson was invited in her capacity by as convenor of the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee.

Clare Adamson with Motherwell fan Joe Gard, who has never been to Scotland.

Also in attendance were the Parliament’s presiding officer Ken Macintosh and Sir Edward Mountain MSP.

In Canada, the delegation met with politicians from their equivalent committees and with provincial and federal government officials, including the Commissioner of Lobby of Canada, Karen E Shepherd.

Ms Adamson then travelled to the US where she took part in the annual Tartan Week celebrations, which culminated on a parade through New York on the 18th Annual Tartan Day Parade.

The event takes place every year on the Saturday closest to New York’s National Tartan Day, to celebrate America’s links with Scotland, and this year was led by Scottish actor Tommy Flanagan, who acted as Grand Marshal.

Clare Adamson with presiding officer Ken Macintosh MSP and Sir Edward Mountain MSP taking part in the New York parade

Ms Adamson said: “It was a privilege and an honour to represent the Scottish Parliament on the global stage this week.

“Taking part in the Tartan Day Parade in New York City whilst wearing the official Scottish Parliament tartan will be a memory I will cherish for some time.

“Myself and my colleagues received the warmest of welcomes both in Canada and the US during our time here.”

Among the people Ms Adamson met on the streets of New York were Motherwell musician Derek Watson, bassist with the Banter Thiefs, and Joe Gard, an American who was wearing a Motherwell top to the parade in honour of his grandfather.

She also spent time with Mr Flanagan, who is originally from Easterhouse, and has become a huge star in America playing the role of Filip ‘Chibs’ Telford in the FX drama Sons of Anarchy.

Ms Adamson said: “I was surprised to meet with Derek and Joe. Joe has never been to Scotland but his grandfather emigrated to the US in 1902.

“It was also a real privilege to meet the Grand Marshal Tommy Flanagan. Tommy was a really nice guy and he stopped to talk and take photos with everyone who approached him.

“This week goes to show that Scotland is a nation recognised and loved all across the world.”