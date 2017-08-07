ML is luckier than most for producing lottery millionaires

The ML postcode is one of the luckiest in Scotland when it comes to producing lottery millionaire.

The National Lottery has created 21 millionaires in the area over the past years, behind only Glasgow and Edinburgh, and a total of 47 since the first draw 23 years ago.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “The ML postcode has enjoyed plenty of lottery luck over the past five years and is one of the luckiest in Scotland.

“Twenty-one winners have joined that very special life-changing club of lottery millionaires in that time and we always have plenty more champagne on ice.”