Hoping to reconnect with childhood friends after more 50 years

A woman who left New Stevenston more than 50 years ago to pursue a nursing career is trying to reconnect with some childhood friends.

Betty Astle moved from Newarthill to Wrangholm Drive during third year at Dalziel High and became good friends with Theresa McDaid and Ray Reid before beginning her training at Killearn Hospital in 1962.

Betty stayed in touch with Theresa and Ray for the next two years, but eventually lost contact and now in her 70s and living in Ayrshire she hopes there may be a chance to get back in touch.

Betty said: “They were great friends and I know I should have done this years ago, but time just seemed to slip away.

“There wasn’t the same ways to keep in touch back in the 60s as there is today and sadly we drifted apart, but I’d love to get back in touch.”

To get in touch with Betty call 01294 850270.