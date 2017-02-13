Happy couples ensure Motherwell wedding singer is rewarded

A Motherwell woman is in high demand after being named the top wedding singer in the country.

Corrine Thomson, of Ailsa Crescent, picked up the award for Reception Entertainer of the year 2017 at the prestigious Confetti Wedding Awards.

Corrine, who performs as ‘Corrine Oliver Wedding & Function Singer’, is booked to appear at a wedding almost every week of the year and was nominated by some of the couples whose big day she made a little more special.

Corrine said: “I understand there were over 80,000 public votes cast for the awards so I’ll never know exactly who nominated me, but I’m so pleased that it must have been couples I have worked for.

“All I want to do is play my small part in their special day by trying to ensure everyone has a good time and I am proud they were so pleased with the job I did to put me up for an award.

“I really never thought for a minute I’d win, just being in the top five was enough, so I was pretty surprised when they announced my name.”

Corrine knew she could sing from an early age, but was so shy that not even her family were aware of her voice.

She said: “I’m quite ashy person so even though I have been singing since I was a wee girl I just kept it to myself and behind my bedroom door.

“When I was 18 I sang at my cousin’s engagement party and my family’s jaws hit the floor because they had no idea.

“For many years it was something I just did for pleasure, but when I was 25 my mum dragged me up to do Karaoke and the woman running it said I needed to start doing the pubs and clubs to build up my confidence.

“I have now been professional since 2004 and it is wonderful to have a job that is also your passion and the bookings have just grown and grown over the years.

“Along with my husband Craig, who DJs, I think I did 50 weddings last year along with various functions and currently have bookings right through to 2019 which is brilliant.”