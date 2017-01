Denholm Bakers Ltd and James Chapman (Butchers) Ltd both received bronze awards in the Scotch Pie category at the 18th annual World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2017 held in Cumbernauld.

The two firms, who both have shops in Motherwell, were shortlisted following a day of judging in Dunfermline in November.

In the Football Pie category Pars Food Ltd, Glasgow, was given a bronze award for the scotch pies it supplies to Motherwell FC.