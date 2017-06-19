Festival celebrates refugees

A free event takes place in Forgewood Community Centre on Saturday as part of this year’s Refugee Festival Scotland.

Connecting People, Connecting Lives runs from noon-4pm to celebrate the cultural diversity of North Lanarkshire.

Bringing together local residents, members of the refugee community and Syrian families who have recently come to the area, organisers hope the day will help them get to know each other better.

Refugee Festival Scotland, produced by Scottish Refugee Council, runs until July 2 with events at venues across the country to highlight the contribution refugees make to Scotland’s cultural life with the food and drink, music and poetry, dance, visual art, language and ideas they bring with them when they begin new lives.

Festival producer Eleanor Harris said: “With events running right across the country our festival shows Scotland at its best – friendly, welcoming and full of colour and creativity.”