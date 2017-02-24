Dean is short (back and sides) listed

A Bellshill barber has made it on to the shortlist of Scotland’s biggest barbering competition.

Dean Cunningham (24), who works at Iconic Gents Hair in East Kilbride, will need to produce some of his finest work as he looks to make his way to the live final of Scotland’s Best Barber 2017

A selection of Dean’s work will feature on the Scotland’s Best Barber website until March 12, where the public can vote for their favourite barbers and hairstyles.

Over 100 barbers entered the competition, and these have been shortlisted to 25.

If Dean is voted into one of the top four spots he’ll have the chance to perform two haircuts during the live final being held at the Scottish Hair and Beauty show on April 23 in Edinburgh.

Dean said: “I’ve always been a lover of traditional haircuts with a modern twist; from Van Halen-style glam metal, to army crew cuts — I find them all inspiring.

“I always strive to be a better barber, customer by customer and often spend hours watching barber videos on YouTube.”

Dean has even spent time cutting the hair of celebrities while in Ibiza, including members of The Prodigy and rap duo Mobb Deep.

Scotland’s Best Barber 2017 is hosted by the Great British Barbering Academy and professional retailers, Salon Services.

To vote for Dean visit www.bluebeards-revenge.co.uk/scotlandbarbervote.