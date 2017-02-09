Chance to twin your toilet as annual music festival gets underway in Uddingston

Most people will be familiar with the concept of twin towns, which brings two places in different countries together to promote cultural and commercial ties — but what about a twin toilet?

By making a donation to Tearfund people can twin their toilet to help those in desperate poverty to have access to a proper latrine, clean water and the information they need to be healthy.

The smallest room becomes the proud owner of a certificate, complete with a colour photo of its twin and GPS coordinates to look it up on Google Maps.

There is the opportunity to win a twin toilet at Uddingston Musicfest, which starts this weekend and runs for nine days.

There will be a free raffle draw at the Songs of Praise, which takes place on Sunday, February 19, in Uddingston Baptist Church at 6.30pm, after festival organisation Lorna Cammock heard about the work of Tearfund during a visit to Stonewall Church in Rutherglen.

She said: “At this service there will be ‘a free raffle with a difference’, one that will help change the world for good.

“To enter all people need to do is write their name on a piece of toilet paper which will be provided as they enter the church and they could become the proud owner of a twinned toilet.”.

Highlights of this year’s event include Scotland’s Makar Jackie Kay making her first Musicfest appearance, performances by George Rodger, the B Flat Miners, Stonehouse Male Voice Choir and Strumulele, plus the ‘Grand Finale’ on Saturday, February 18.

To keep up to date with what’s on visit Uddingston Musicfest on Facebook